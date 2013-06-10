HANOI, June 10 Vietnam's VN Index closed
lower after hitting 533.15 points, a 37 month-high, during
Monday's session thanks to improved sentiment about the economy
while some investors sold for quick profit, traders said.
The index on Vietnam's main exchange eased 0.65 percent to
close at 524.56 points. Previously it hit an intra-day high of
539.93 on May 11, 2010, Reuters data show.
"Buying is strong thanks to good expectations for the
economy, while only some investors sold to take profit," a
trader at Ho Chi Minh City-based Rong Viet Securities said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading (0716 GMT).
VN Index 524.56
PREV. CLOSE 527.97
% CHANGE -0.65%
HIGH 533.15
LOW 524.56
Change (%) 1-mnth 8.73
Change (%) 3-mnth 13.145
Change (%) 1-year 21.537
52-week high 527.97 7-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)