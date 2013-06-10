HANOI, June 10 Vietnam's VN Index closed lower after hitting 533.15 points, a 37 month-high, during Monday's session thanks to improved sentiment about the economy while some investors sold for quick profit, traders said. The index on Vietnam's main exchange eased 0.65 percent to close at 524.56 points. Previously it hit an intra-day high of 539.93 on May 11, 2010, Reuters data show. "Buying is strong thanks to good expectations for the economy, while only some investors sold to take profit," a trader at Ho Chi Minh City-based Rong Viet Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading (0716 GMT). VN Index 524.56 PREV. CLOSE 527.97 % CHANGE -0.65% HIGH 533.15 LOW 524.56 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.73 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.145 Change (%) 1-year 21.537 52-week high 527.97 7-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)