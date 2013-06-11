HANOI, June 11 Vietnam's VN Index closed 0.5 percent lower, the second drop in a row after hitting a 37-month high a day earlier, pulled down by foreign selling and losses in fuel, real estate firms and banks. Shares of Petrovietnam Gas Corp led the fall, ended 1.57 percent lower at 62,500 dong ($2.97), followed by stocks of Vingroup Co and HAGL, Vietnam's top listed property firms, as well as commercial banks, based on Reuters data. Foreign investors have been net sellers this month on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Asia's best performing bourse so far this year, having switched from being net buyers for three months ending May. They have sold stocks worth 1.15 trillion dong ($55 million) so far in June, 57 percent above their buying value, the exchange's data show. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading (0716 GMT). VN Index 521.95 PREV. CLOSE 524.56 % CHANGE -0.50% HIGH 525.68 LOW 520.94 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.912 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.447 Change (%) 1-year 21.174 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)