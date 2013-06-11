HANOI, June 11 Vietnam's VN Index closed
0.5 percent lower, the second drop in a row after hitting a
37-month high a day earlier, pulled down by foreign selling and
losses in fuel, real estate firms and banks.
Shares of Petrovietnam Gas Corp led the fall, ended
1.57 percent lower at 62,500 dong ($2.97), followed by stocks of
Vingroup Co and HAGL, Vietnam's top listed
property firms, as well as commercial banks, based on Reuters
data.
Foreign investors have been net sellers this month on the Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Asia's best performing bourse so far
this year, having switched from being net buyers for three
months ending May. They have sold stocks worth 1.15 trillion
dong ($55 million) so far in June, 57 percent above their buying
value, the exchange's data show.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading (0716 GMT).
VN Index 521.95
PREV. CLOSE 524.56
% CHANGE -0.50%
HIGH 525.68
LOW 520.94
Change (%) 1-mnth 7.912
Change (%) 3-mnth 11.447
Change (%) 1-year 21.174
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)