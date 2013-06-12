HANOI, June 12 Vietnam's VN Index closed down for a third successive day, losing 0.7 percent, with investors selling blue chips and bank stocks after lawmakers gave a low rating on the performance of the central bank governor during a house vote, traders said. State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh had 209 votes of low confidence and the received the full approval of just 88 members of the 498-seat National Assembly during the country's first vote of it's kind on on Tuesday Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading (0716 GMT). VN Index 518.24 PREV. CLOSE 521.95 % CHANGE -0.71% HIGH 524.91 LOW 518.24 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.375 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.538 Change (%) 1-year 20.682 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)