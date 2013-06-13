HANOI, June 13 The Vietnam benchmark VN Index dropped 0.88 percent at midday after touching the lowest level in about a week as investors sold to stop losses in a market that has been falling since Monday, analysts said. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's index hit an intraday low of 510.07 points, the lowest since June 5 when it stood at 508.86 points, during the morning trade, after three consecutive falls. Food, real estate and fuel stocks led the drop, while analysts said investors remained generally optimistic that positive signs from the macro economy would enable a rebound soon. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the midday break at 0430 GMT. VN Index 513.68 PREV. CLOSE 518.24 % CHANGE -0.88% HIGH 519.54 LOW 510.07 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.612 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.025 Change (%) 1-year 21.039 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)