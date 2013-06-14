Fitch Rates Laender 52's EUR1bn Bonds 'AAA(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/MILAN, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 52's EUR1bn fixed-rate bonds (ISIN: DE000A2DAJV5), due 18 March 2024, an expected Long-term 'AAA(EXP)' rating. The bonds will be issued by a group of five German federated states (Laender). This is the 52nd joint issue of the German Laender and the 40th to be rated by Fitch. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information