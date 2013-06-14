BRIEF-Altamir FY net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rises to 129.0 million euros
* FY income from portfolio investments 180.0 million euros ($189.79 million) versus 157.0 million euros year ago
HANOI, June 14 Vietnam's main VN Index lost 1.2 percent to close down for a fifth straight day on Friday as foreigners' selling of blue chips hurt sentiment among local investors, traders said. Shares in property, commercial banks, insurance and petrol led the fall. Hanoi-based real estate company Vingroup stocks fell 4.4 percent close at 65,000 dong ($3.09), despite recent news from government of a 30 trillion dong ($1.43 billion) loan package to stimulate the troubled property market. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index .VNI at the close of trading (0715 GMT) VN Index 509.03 PREV. CLOSE 515.09 % CHANGE -1.18% HIGH 518 LOW 509.03 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.351 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.857 Change (%) 1-year 20.458 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1 = 21035.5000 Vietnam dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)
March 8 A government watchdog group, Public Citizen, said on Wednesday it has asked lawmakers to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/MILAN, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 52's EUR1bn fixed-rate bonds (ISIN: DE000A2DAJV5), due 18 March 2024, an expected Long-term 'AAA(EXP)' rating. The bonds will be issued by a group of five German federated states (Laender). This is the 52nd joint issue of the German Laender and the 40th to be rated by Fitch. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information