HANOI, June 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed up 0.9 percent on Wednesday, climbing for a second day as big cap firms recovered from losses and sentiment improved among investors, traders said. Expectations the National Assembly would approve a corporate tax cut from 28 to 22 percent during a house vote later Wednesday could give companies a boost and further lift the market, traders said. The VN Index gained more than other regional peers at the close. The rise follows a slump to a three-week low last week and was helped by buying in blue chip firms, including banks, with Vietinbank climbing 3.7 percent, Eximbank up 1.4 percent, Sacombank rising 0.6 percent and Military Bank up 0.8 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading, 0715 GMT. VN Index 503.37 PREV. CLOSE 498.88 % CHANGE 0.90% HIGH 504.11 LOW 500.61 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.313 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.122 Change (%) 1-year 14.53 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)