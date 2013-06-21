HANOI, June 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index opened down 0.35 percent on Friday, extending losses for third day, with trade expected to be volatile, brokers said. Portfolio restructuring ending Friday by two exchange-traded funds could have an impact on the market, either positive or negative, but trade would likely be cautious, traders said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the opening at 0215 GMT. VN Index 497.74 PREV. CLOSE 499.51 % CHANGE -0.35% HIGH 497.74 LOW 497.3 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.471 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.56 Change (%) 1-year 15.39 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12