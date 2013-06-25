HANOI, June 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index extended losses for a fourth straight day on Tuesday and closed at its lowest in nearly eight weeks on investors' concern over gloomy Asian markets. The index closed down 3.41 percent after falling 4.7 percent in the morning session, the biggest decrease since Aug. 21, 2012, following the arrest of banking tycoon Nguyen Duc Kien. Foreigners continued selling big-cap stocks damaging market sentiments, traders said. BaoViet Holdings, the biggest insurer in Vietnam, lost 6.32 percent at 43,000 dong ($2.04), the lowest in more than five months. Vietcombank declined 6.1 percent and PhaLai Thermal Power Co was down 5.9 percent on large supply in the afternoon session. Masan Group lost 3.78 percent at 89,000 dong, the lowest since Nov. 30, 2012. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index after the opening, taken at 0715 GMT. VN Index 473.02 PREV. CLOSE 489.74 % CHANGE -3.41% HIGH 488.55 LOW 466.78 Change (%) 1-mnth -2.099 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.051 Change (%) 1-year 14.648 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1 = 21,035.5 dong) (Compiled by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)