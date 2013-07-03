HANOI, July 3 Vietnam's VN Index closed
down 0.5 percent down in low volume on Wednesday, with investors
sitting it out and sceptical about prospects for a revival in
the global economy, traders said.
Insurance stocks and banks led the fall, with BaoViet
Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, dropping 2.3
percent, Vietcombank slipping 1.4 percent and Eximbank
down 1.3 percent.
Shares in energy firm Pha Lai Thermal Power also
lost 1.2 percent to close at 24,400 dong ($1.15) each.
The Vietnam Asset Management Corporation, a central bank-run
firm which will buy non-performing loans from banks, is due to
become operational next week and is expected to provide some
momentum in the market, trader said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0715
GMT).
VN Index 487.35
PREV. CLOSE 489.84
% CHANGE -0.51%
HIGH 492.93
LOW 487.11
Change (%) 1-mnth -5.507
Change (%) 3-mnth -3.846
Change (%) 1-year 16.823
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,190 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)