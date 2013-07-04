HANOI, July 4 Vietnam's VN Index rose 0.46 percent at midday on Thursday, reversing losses from the previous day, led by buying in the troubled banking and real estate sectors on expectation of more positive earnings results, traders said. Military Bank and Vietcombank both climbed 0.7 percent while Hanoi-based property developer Vingroup was up 0.8 percent and Hoang Anh Gia Lai rose 0.5 percent. The market tracked gains in most Southeast Asian indices. Pha Lai Thermal Power shares edged up 2.05 percent to 24,900 dong ($1.17), tech firm FPT Corporation gained 1.9 percent and PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by capitalisation, rose 0.83 percent. "Earnings reports to be released in July are expected to be positive and could extend gains in the market," said Nguyen Anh Tuan of FPT Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0435 GMT). VN Index 489.61 PREV. CLOSE 487.35 % CHANGE 0.46% HIGH 490.65 LOW 486.49 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.741 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.672 Change (%) 1-year 17.977 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)