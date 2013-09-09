(In paragraph 3 corrects average volume to 49.5 million shares,
HANOI, Sept 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed down 2.06 percent on Monday after investors took
profits from stocks that were beaten-down and had climbed in the
past two sessions, analysts said.
Shares in all 30 of the biggest companies by capitalisation
on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange VN30 fell, led by
commercial banks, with Eximbank slumping 3.5 percent,
Vietcombank 3.27 percent and Vietinbank down
1.2 percent.
Liquidity was high, with trading volume at 54.9 million
shares, greater than the five-day average of 49.5 million.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT)
VN Index 470.16
PREV. CLOSE 480.03
% CHANGE -2.06%
HIGH 478.98
LOW 469.39
Change (%) 1-mnth -3.329
Change (%) 3-mnth -7.846
Change (%) 1-year 22.018
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
