HANOI, Sept 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN index rose 0.6 percent at midday on Tuesday as investors snapped up cheap blue-chip equities following a slump by the index's biggest firms in the previous session, traders said. Energy, banking and dairy firms led the climb with PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest company by market value, up 0.78 percent, Vietcombank 0.84 percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk 0.74 percent. Petrovietnam Finance extended its drop from Monday down by 3.28 percent, due to its merger with unlisted Western Bank to form Vietnam Public Bank, a deal announced on Sunday. Liquidity was moderate and would increase later this week as exchange-traded funds announce their portfolio restructuring plans, said Doan Minh Quan, of ACB Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT. VN Index 473 PREV. CLOSE 470.16 % CHANGE 0.60% HIGH 473.89 LOW 470.16 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.085 Change (%) 3-mnth -10.95 Change (%) 1-year 18.276 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)