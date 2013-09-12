(Removes extraneous word, paragraph 4) HANOI, Sept 12 Vietnam's VN Index closed down 0.17 percent on Thursday with investors in cautious mood or awaiting portfolio restructuring by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) next week, analysts said. Confectionery firm Kinh Do shares fell by 1.64 percent and real estate company Vingroup was down 0.79 percent. Dairy firm Vinamilk lost 0.72 percent and top insurer Baoviet 0.55 percent. Steelmaker Hoa Phat was among the few blue-chip gainers, up 1.46 percent to 33,100 dong ($1.6), its highest closing price since May 14, 2010. The index would fall or stay flat next week because of low liquidity and expectation ETFs would continue a selling trend, said an analyst at Ho Chi Minh Securities, predicting the index would linger between 460 to 480 points until late October. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close 0801 GMT. VN Index 475.59 PREV. CLOSE 476.4 % CHANGE -0.17% HIGH 477.25 LOW 474.91 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.838 Change (%) 3-mnth -8.727 Change (%) 1-year 23.222 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)