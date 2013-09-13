HANOI, Sept 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.24 percent at midday on Friday in thin trade
and weak buying appetite among investors, analysts said.
Top insurer Baoviet Holdings led with a 1.1 percent
increase, followed by PetroVietNam Gas at 0.76 percent.
Banks mostly gained or stayed flat, with Vietcombank up
0.82 percent and Vietinbank 0.61 percent.
Petrovietnam Finance is due to delist on Sept. 24
and fell 5.77 percent. Exchange-traded funds (ETF) may dump
shares in the firm - due to become a bank after a merger - when
they restructure their portfolios soon, said Nguyen The Minh, an
analyst at Viet Capital Securities.
The changes in portfolios were unlikely to impact the index
much, Minh added.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT
VN Index 476.75
PREV. CLOSE 475.59
% CHANGE 0.24%
HIGH 478
LOW 474.54
Change (%) 1-mnth -4.779
Change (%) 3-mnth -8.23
Change (%) 1-year 22.464
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)