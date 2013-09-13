HANOI, Sept 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.24 percent at midday on Friday in thin trade and weak buying appetite among investors, analysts said. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings led with a 1.1 percent increase, followed by PetroVietNam Gas at 0.76 percent. Banks mostly gained or stayed flat, with Vietcombank up 0.82 percent and Vietinbank 0.61 percent. Petrovietnam Finance is due to delist on Sept. 24 and fell 5.77 percent. Exchange-traded funds (ETF) may dump shares in the firm - due to become a bank after a merger - when they restructure their portfolios soon, said Nguyen The Minh, an analyst at Viet Capital Securities. The changes in portfolios were unlikely to impact the index much, Minh added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT VN Index 476.75 PREV. CLOSE 475.59 % CHANGE 0.24% HIGH 478 LOW 474.54 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.779 Change (%) 3-mnth -8.23 Change (%) 1-year 22.464 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)