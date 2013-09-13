HANOI, Sept 13 Vietnam's VN Index ended 0.17 percent up on Friday at 476.42 points in low trading volume as investors waited for changes in exchange-traded funds' portfolios next week. Vinacafe Bien Hoa jumped 6.58 percent, and dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 0.73 percent. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank was the only bank to gain, with shares edging up 0.82 percent. ETFs would continue selling, keeping the index either flat or down next week, an analyst has said. Liquidity remained low at 29 million shares, well below the five-day average volume of 42 million. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close 0801 GMT. VN Index 476.42 PREV. CLOSE 475.59 % CHANGE 0.17% HIGH 478 LOW 474.54 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.779 Change (%) 3-mnth -8.23 Change (%) 1-year 22.464 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)