HANOI, Sept 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was almost flat at the break on Monday, edging down 0.07
percent in higher trade volume, with banks, energy and real
estate firms outperforming the broader market.
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank and Sacombank
gained 2.45 percent and 1.76 percent respectively and
Property firm HAGL rose 1.5 percent.
Top insurer Baoviet Holdings dropped nearly 2
percent and Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent.
Liquidity is likely to increase this week after portfolio
restructuring by exchange-traded fund, Market Vectors Vietnam,
analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431
GMT.
VN Index 476.07
PREV. CLOSE 476.42
% CHANGE -0.07%
HIGH 478.7
LOW 474.96
Change (%) 1-mnth -4.281
Change (%) 3-mnth -7.507
Change (%) 1-year 21.735
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,080 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)