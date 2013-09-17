HANOI, Sept 17 Vietnam's VN Index edged up 0.45 percent to close at 477.73 points in a slightly higher volume, led by bank shares, but investors were cautious. Stocks of Hanoi-based Vietcombank climbed 2.38 percent to close at 25,800 dong ($1.22) each, its highest price since Aug. 22, and Sacombank gained 2.3 percent. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings rose 1.14 percent, and PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm by capitalisation, also edged up 0.77 percent. The index could move at 470-480 points this week, while liquidity was expected to rise slowly, analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities said. The market lacked supportive news to boost investors' appetite, she said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0801 GMT. VN Index 477.73 PREV. CLOSE 475.57 % CHANGE 0.45% HIGH 480.16 LOW 475.82 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.345 Change (%) 3-mnth -6.573 Change (%) 1-year 19.229 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)