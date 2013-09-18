HANOI, Sept 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.18 percent to 476.88 points by midday on Wednesday, with most stocks losing ground. All bank shares were down, led by Eximbank with a fall of 1.41 percent to 14,000 dong ($0.66) each, and Pha Lai Thermal Power, the most traded share among blue-chips in the morning session, also lost 1.56 percent. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm by capitalisation, was among several firms to gain in the session, edging up 0.76 percent. Liquidity is likely to boost up on Friday, the last trading day of the exchange-traded fund Market Vectors Vietnam during its third portfolio restructuring, analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities said. The index could reach 480 points at the end of the week, Khoa said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT. VN Index 476.88 PREV. CLOSE 477.73 % CHANGE -0.18% HIGH 479.43 LOW 476.44 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.92 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.17 Change (%) 1-year 18.912 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,100 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)