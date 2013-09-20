HANOI, Sept 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.23 percent to close at 477.19 points on Friday, with volume hitting a 12-week high as two exchange-traded funds finalised their portfolio restructuring. Volume rose to 84.26 million shares, the highest since June 26. Two funds, the Market Vectors Vietnam and the FTSE, were the most active on Friday, their last trading day in the third quarter portfolio review, said Doan Minh Quan at ACB Securities. The index had a small gain because the two funds sold and bought different shares during the session, Quan added. Next week trading would slow as investors await further news, he said. Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based lender Sacombank gained the most, at 6.47 percent, followed by a rise of 5.26 percent by Petrovietnam Finance Corp, which will be delisted on Sept. 24 as part of a merger process. PVF shares have lost 40 percent, hitting the record-low of 3,800 dong ($0.18) each on Thursday, after the firm announced a merger with a domestic bank on Sept. 8. The gradual fall has prompted investors to seek to buy the cheap stock, and PVF volume hit 24 million shares on Friday, the highest since the share debut in early November 2008, Reuters data show. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0801 GMT. VN Index 477.19 PREV. CLOSE 476.09 % CHANGE 0.23% HIGH 477.19 LOW 474.7 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.835 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.42 Change (%) 1-year 20.667 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)