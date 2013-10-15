HANOI, Oct 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.07 percent by midday on Tuesday, breaking a four-fall streak while the market was weighing news on the U.S. debt and Vietnam's effort to clean up banks' bad debt. Shares of real estate developer Itaco led the gain, rising 1.75 percent, followed by HAGL Co with a 0.95-percent advance and dairy products maker Vinamilk gaining 0.71 percent. Negative news from the U.S. federal debt was offset by upbeat news that the Vietnam Asset Management Company issued $38 million worth of bonds to pay bad debts, Vietcombank Securities wrote on a note to clients on Tuesday. Buy and selling forces were almost even out while the index was nearing the 490-point supporting level, analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities said. Analysts expect the index to surpass 500 points in the next two weeks. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 493.98 PREV. CLOSE 493.62 % CHANGE 0.07% HIGH 495.59 LOW 492.37 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.61 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.075 Change (%) 1-year 25.75 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)