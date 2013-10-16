HANOI, Oct 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.8 percent at break on Wednesday, lifted by banks, insurance and real estate firms as sentiment was positive for the near term, analysts said. Banks led the rise, with Hanoi-based Vietcombank climbing 2.42 percent, VietinBank -- the country's largest partly private bank in terms of assets -- advancing 2.31 percent and Military Bank gaining 1.41 percent. Real estate firm HAGL Co was the top riser, with stocks increasing 4.67 percent, and top insurer Baoviet Holdings nudged up 2.09 percent. Analysts were optimistic about Vietnam's share market, citing supporting news about bad debt purchases by the central bank-run assets management firm as well as solid earnings by big cap firms expected soon. "The four-fall streak is a technical adjustment, and the general outlook suggests advance for the index in near term," said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 499.67 PREV. CLOSE 495.72 % CHANGE 0.80% HIGH 499.77 LOW 495.02 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.051 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.328 Change (%) 1-year 26.601 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)