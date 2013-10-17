HANOI, Oct 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.33 percent at midday on Thursday, in line with advances on regional markets, boosted by news that the U.S. government will reopen soon, an analyst said. The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt default that could have threatened financial calamity. "Positive news from the United States and solid third quarter earnings of big cap firms expected in a few days created upbeat sentiment among investors," manager Doan Minh Quan at ACB Securities said. Real estate firms led, with shares of HAGL Co rising 1.8 percent and Vingroup gaining 1.55 percent. PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, also nudged up 0.77 percent. The index would gain further next week thanks to extended optimism, Quan said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 500.6 PREVUE. CLOSE 498.96 % CHANGE 0.33% HIGH 502.64 LOW 500.1 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.918 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.552 Change (%) 1-year 24.984 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,085 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)