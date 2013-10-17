HANOI, Oct 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.13 percent at 499.59 points on Thursday, tracking rises in other regional markets on the U.S. fiscal deal and also on solid earnings by domestic firms, analysts said. Sentiment improved after legislators produced a last-minute deal to lift the U.S. government's borrowing limit and dodge a potentially catastrophic debt default. "News from the United States and other supporting news within Vietnam created upbeat responses from investors," said analyst Tran Minh Hoang at Vietcombank Securities. Military Bank was the top riser among blue chip stocks, with shares gaining 1.55 percent, followed by confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp that climbed 0.99 percent. Stocks of steel producer Hoa Sen Group rose 0.76 percent. The firm's net profit reached 580 billion dong ($27.5 million) for the fiscal year ended September, beating its own target by 45 percent, it said in a statement on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 499.59 PREV. CLOSE 498.96 % CHANGE 0.13% HIGH 502.64 LOW 498.83 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.918 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.552 Change (%) 1-year 24.984 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)