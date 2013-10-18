HANOI, Oct 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.25 percent at break on Friday on U.S. fiscal deal and bad debt settlements in Vietnamese banks boosted sentiment, an analyst said. "News that the U.S. government reopened and interest from foreigners to purchase bad debts from Vietnamese banks boosted the stock market," said analyst Tong Minh Tuan at Vietcombank Securities. Between 50 and 60 foreign companies have shown interest in purchasing Vietnamese banks' bad debts since Oct. 1, state media have reported. In addition, foreigners have been net buyers so far this month, with a value of 24 billion dong ($1.14 million) as of Oct. 17, while they were net sellers in the previous four months, according to the exchange's data. PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, gained 0.76 percent, and dairy products maker Vinamilk rose 0.71 percent. The index could further rise within the next two weeks, Tuan said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 500.82 PREV. CLOSE 499.59 % CHANGE 0.25% HIGH 501.39 LOW 497.91 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.576 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.42 Change (%) 1-year 25.835 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)