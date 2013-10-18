HANOI, Oct 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.25 percent to close at 500.83 points on Friday as news on the U.S. fiscal deal and bad debt settlements boosted optimism among investors, analysts said. "Upbeat sentiment has been stable, and the index would further rise at low pace after some adjustments early next week," said manager Luu Quoc Yen of the Vietnam Association of Financial Investors. Liquidity has improved, with 69.7 million shares changing hands on Friday, above the five-day average of 58.5 million shares. Real estate firms led. Shares of Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp jumped 6.78 percent, with 11.4 million stocks traded, the highest volume since June 24, followed by Vingroup that gained 0.77 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 500.83 PREV. CLOSE 499.59 % CHANGE 0.25% HIGH 501.39 LOW 497.91 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.576 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.42 Change (%) 1-year 25.835 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)