HANOI, Oct 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.39 percent by midday on Monday, extending a four-day rising streak as optimistic investors bought stocks, an analyst said. Real estate firms led, with shares of Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp increasing 4.76 percent and Vingroup climbing 0.76 percent. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings also advanced 1.02 percent and PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, gained 0.78 percent. "The VN Index has passed 500 points with solid buying from investors," said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities. The index could reach 505-506 points later this week, he said. Volume has increased, with more than 61 million shares changing hands during the Monday morning session alone, compared with a five-day average of 62.7 million shares, Reuters data showed. The index has gained 1.5 percent in the past four sessions starting on Oct. 15. Vietnam's economic growth is expected to accelerate to 5.4 percent this year and is targeted to quicken further in 2014, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on Monday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 502.77 PREV. CLOSE 500.83 % CHANGE 0.39% HIGH 503.03 LOW 500.25 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.602 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.803 Change (%) 1-year 25.676 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)