HANOI, Oct 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was flat at Monday's break, with banking stocks falling
even after a major domestic bank has sought to list shares was
offset by the rise of PetroVietnam Gas while investors
were cautious, analysts said.
Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed
company, rose 1.56 percent to 65,000 dong ($3.08) per share,
helping the index stay unchanged while other blue chips fell.
Shares in Vietinbank, Vietnam's top partly-private
bank in term of assets, dropped 1.14 percent, followed by
Vietcombank stocks, with a fall 1.67 of percent after
the exchange said state-run BIDV has sought to list shares.
"The market lacks supportive information to attract the cash
flow from both foreigners and domestic investors," said analyst
Nguyen Anh Tuan at FLC Securities. The index would need more
time to post a stable growth, he said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
VN Index 500.76
PREV. CLOSE 500.75
% CHANGE 0.00%
HIGH 501.86
LOW 499.68
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.988
Change (%) 3-mnth 1.824
Change (%) 1-year 28.424
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,070 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)