HANOI, Oct 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was flat at Monday's break, with banking stocks falling even after a major domestic bank has sought to list shares was offset by the rise of PetroVietnam Gas while investors were cautious, analysts said. Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed company, rose 1.56 percent to 65,000 dong ($3.08) per share, helping the index stay unchanged while other blue chips fell. Shares in Vietinbank, Vietnam's top partly-private bank in term of assets, dropped 1.14 percent, followed by Vietcombank stocks, with a fall 1.67 of percent after the exchange said state-run BIDV has sought to list shares. "The market lacks supportive information to attract the cash flow from both foreigners and domestic investors," said analyst Nguyen Anh Tuan at FLC Securities. The index would need more time to post a stable growth, he said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 500.76 PREV. CLOSE 500.75 % CHANGE 0.00% HIGH 501.86 LOW 499.68 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.988 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.824 Change (%) 1-year 28.424 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)