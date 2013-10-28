HANOI, Oct 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed down 0.86 percent on Monday with all top blue
chips dropping or unchanged as short-term investors cut loss
after the index fell for three straight days, analysts said.
Bank stocks led the fall, with Vietcombank losing
1.67 percent, Sacombank down 1.16 percent and
VietinBank falling 1.14 percent.
"The local investors cut losses as many stocks were down
during the last few sessions while the demand from foreign
investors was very weak today," said analyst Pham Van Khoa at
the Hanoi-based BaoViet Securities.
Investors shrugged off the news that BIDV, Vietnam's
third-largest bank by assets, has sought to list shares, saying
the bank has said about its listing plan several times in the
past, analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
VN Index 496.46
PREV. CLOSE 500.75
% CHANGE -0.86%
HIGH 501.86
LOW 496.46
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.988
Change (%) 3-mnth 1.824
Change (%) 1-year 28.424
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)