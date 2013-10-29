HANOI, Oct 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index extended its three-day losing streak on Tuesday, dropping 0.16 percent by midday on low volume as investors stayed on the sidelines, analysts said. Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co. shares dipped 1.49 percent, while real estate firm HAGL edged down 0.88 percent. Shares of small-cap firm Ocean Group Co bucked the trend, rising 1 percent. "Buying of small-cap stocks has been boosted, especially those in the real estate sector, ahead of their earnings," said Nguyen The Minh, an analyst at Viet Capital Securities. The index could rally to over 500 points this week if buying in small caps remained strong over the next few days, Minh added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 495.69 PREV. CLOSE 496.46 % CHANGE -0.16% HIGH 497 LOW 494.66 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.024 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.512 Change (%) 1-year 26.745 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)