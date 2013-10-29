HANOI, Oct 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
extended its three-day losing streak on Tuesday, dropping
0.16 percent by midday on low volume as investors stayed on the
sidelines, analysts said.
Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co. shares
dipped 1.49 percent, while real estate firm HAGL edged
down 0.88 percent.
Shares of small-cap firm Ocean Group Co bucked the
trend, rising 1 percent.
"Buying of small-cap stocks has been boosted, especially
those in the real estate sector, ahead of their earnings," said
Nguyen The Minh, an analyst at Viet Capital Securities.
The index could rally to over 500 points this week if buying
in small caps remained strong over the next few days, Minh
added.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 495.69
PREV. CLOSE 496.46
% CHANGE -0.16%
HIGH 497
LOW 494.66
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.024
Change (%) 3-mnth 0.512
Change (%) 1-year 26.745
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)