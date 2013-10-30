HANOI, Oct 30 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.42 percent at break on Wednesday, lifted by positive sentiment following the central bank's debt settlement, further investment by foreign investors and the economic expansion, an analyst said. Macroeconomic news boosted investors' confidence, including more bad debt purchases by the central bank-run firm VAMC since Oct. 1, analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities said. Foreign investors extended their net buying that started since September following the United States' decision not to taper its quantitative easing program, Nam added. Pharmaceutical firm DHG was the top riser on Wednesday morning, with shares advancing 1.82 percent, followed by PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, gaining 1.57 percent. "The VN index could be on an upward trend until the end of 2013 as Vietnam's economy has signals of entering the expansion stage," Nam said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 499.19 PREV. CLOSE 497.08 % CHANGE 0.42% HIGH 500.97 LOW 497.95 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.152 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.345 Change (%) 1-year 27.014 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)