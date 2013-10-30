HANOI, Oct 30 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.4 percent to close at 499.07 points on Wednesday, lifted by buying in some blue chips but investors were cautious ahead of government bond issues, an analyst said. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, led the market with a 1.57-percent rise. VietinBank , the country's largest partly private bank in terms of assets, climbed 1.72 percent. Liquidity was low, with 48.8 million shares traded on the exchange on Wednesday, below the five-day average of 67.9 million shares. "Investors are cautiously waiting for more supporting news from the National Assembly and the U.S. government," analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities said. The Vietnamese government is seeking the assembly's approval to raise an additional 170 trillion dong ($8.06 billion) via bonds to fund investment in the 2014-2016 period, the government said in its web site. The U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its plan of massive bond-buying campaign when it concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 499.07 PREV. CLOSE 497.08 % CHANGE 0.40% HIGH 500.97 LOW 497.95 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.152 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.345 Change (%) 1-year 27.014 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)