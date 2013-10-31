HANOI, Oct 31 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
stood nearly flat by midday on Thursday as investors were
cautious with higher stock prices, an analyst said.
The index eased 0.05 percent to 498.82 points, having stayed
between 500-505 points only three times in the August-October
period, with the longest period lasting for six trading
sessions, based on Reuters data.
"This is a very strong resistance zone, and investors need
time to adjust to higher share prices," said analyst Vu Tran
Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities.
The index, which rose on Tuesday and Wednesday, could
further head up in the near term if it secures gains within the
next three sessions, he said.
Shares of pharmaceutical firm DHG lost the most
among blue chips, falling 1.8 percent, while steel producer Hoa
Phat was the top riser on Thursday morning, climbing
1.91 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0431
GMT).
VN Index 498.82
PREV. CLOSE 499.07
% CHANGE -0.05%
HIGH 500.59
LOW 497.8
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.307
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.155
Change (%) 1-year 28.013
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)