HANOI, Oct 31 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.33 percent to close on Thursday, with volume nearing a three-week low as the market lacked supportive news, analysts said. Volume dropped 11 percent from the previous day to more than 43 million shares, Reuters data showed. The index ended at 497.41 points, having erased gains in the previous two sessions. "Investors stayed on the sidelines and waited for supporting news, so the index has been fairly flat recently," said analyst Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities. Shares of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co lost the most among blue chips, with a 3.05-percent fall, followed by pharmaceutical firm DHG losing 1.8 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 497.41 PREV. CLOSE 499.07 % CHANGE -0.33% HIGH 500.59 LOW 497.41 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.307 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.155 Change (%) 1-year 28.013 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)