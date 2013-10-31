HANOI, Oct 31 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 0.33 percent to close on Thursday, with volume
nearing a three-week low as the market lacked supportive news,
analysts said.
Volume dropped 11 percent from the previous day to more than
43 million shares, Reuters data showed. The index ended at
497.41 points, having erased gains in the previous two sessions.
"Investors stayed on the sidelines and waited for supporting
news, so the index has been fairly flat recently," said analyst
Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities.
Shares of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co
lost the most among blue chips, with a 3.05-percent
fall, followed by pharmaceutical firm DHG losing 1.8
percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 497.41
PREV. CLOSE 499.07
% CHANGE -0.33%
HIGH 500.59
LOW 497.41
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.307
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.155
Change (%) 1-year 28.013
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)