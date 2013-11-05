HANOI, Nov 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.24 percent at the break on Tuesday in mixed trading, with buying in smaller firms offsetting losses in some blue chips, analysts said. Liquidity was higher than in recent days, with 45 million shares traded on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange in the morning session alone. The five-day average has been 48 million shares, according to exchange data. Military Bank lost 0.8 percent, real estate company Vingroup fell 0.75 percent and pharmaceutical firm DHG was down 0.9 percent. Some of the blue chips started to rally from Monday, with Vinacafe Bien Hoa Co the top riser, advancing 4.55 percent. Insurer Baoviet Holdings, confectionary firm Kinh Do Corp and Pha Lai Thermal Power climbed about 1 percent each. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 498.27 PREV. CLOSE 497.07 % CHANGE 0.24% HIGH 498.86 LOW 495.84 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.086 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.487 Change (%) 1-year 32.46 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12