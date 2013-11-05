HANOI, Nov 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.55 percent at 499.79 points on Tuesday as some blue
chips rallied and investors were also interested in buying small
and mid-cap firms, analysts said.
Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry
Corp climbed 1.61 percent and were traded the most,
with 6.4 million shares changing hands. HAGL Co was
also up at 0.9 percent.
"Investors bought shares in the construction and real estate
sectors as they expect solid earnings in the last quarter," said
analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities.
The index would rise further, but in a moderate pace because
investors' selling demand is still solid, he said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 499.79
PREV. CLOSE 497.07
% CHANGE 0.55%
HIGH 500.28
LOW 495.84
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.086
Change (%) 3-mnth 0.487
Change (%) 1-year 32.46
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)