HANOI, Nov 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index broke the psychological level of 500 points on Wednesday and was steadied by midday as investors sold shares of small-sized companies and bought blue chips, including bank stocks, an analyst said. Stocks of Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank jumped 3.73 percent after the bank said on Tuesday it was going to buy back 62 million shares. Other banks also gained, with Military Bank rising 0.79 percent. "But the VN Index barely moved as investors were selling small firms' stocks and started to accumulate blue chips and shares of mid-cap firms," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. The index could surpass the 505-point resistance level next week after some adjustments later this week, he said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 500.17 PREV. CLOSE 499.79 % CHANGE 0.08% HIGH 501.49 LOW 499.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.46 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.242 Change (%) 1-year 32.475 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)