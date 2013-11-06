HANOI, Nov 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
broke the psychological level of 500 points on Wednesday and was
steadied by midday as investors sold shares of small-sized
companies and bought blue chips, including bank stocks, an
analyst said.
Stocks of Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank jumped
3.73 percent after the bank said on Tuesday it was going to buy
back 62 million shares. Other banks also gained, with Military
Bank rising 0.79 percent.
"But the VN Index barely moved as investors were selling
small firms' stocks and started to accumulate blue chips and
shares of mid-cap firms," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet
Capital Securities.
The index could surpass the 505-point resistance level next
week after some adjustments later this week, he said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 500.17
PREV. CLOSE 499.79
% CHANGE 0.08%
HIGH 501.49
LOW 499.58
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.46
Change (%) 3-mnth 1.242
Change (%) 1-year 32.475
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)