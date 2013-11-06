HANOI, Nov 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
gained 0.55 percent to close at 502.52 points on Wednesday, with
investors focusing on real estate and banking stocks, analysts
said.
Shares of real estate firm HAGL ended up 1.75
percent, and were the most traded on the exchange, with 4.1
million shares changing hand, its highest volume since June 21.
Real estate firms Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp
and FLC Group trailed HAGL in the list of the
most traded stocks.
"Investors expect a warm-up in the property market at the
year end," analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam from Maybank Kim Eng
Securities said.
All banks gained, with Hanoi-based Eximbank closing
up 3 percent, after the bank announced it was going to
repurchase 62 million of its shares.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 502.52
PREV. CLOSE 499.79
% CHANGE 0.55%
HIGH 502.52
LOW 499.58
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.46
Change (%) 3-mnth 1.242
Change (%) 1-year 32.475
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)