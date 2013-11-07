HANOI, Nov 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.53 percent to close at 499.86 points on Thursday as investors booked profit from penny stocks and boosted trading volume, analysts said. Volume surged to 106.5 million shares, well above the five-day average of 73 million, based on Reuters data. The index had risen in the previous two consecutive sessions. The energy sector lost the most, with shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, falling 1.55 percent. "But interest in real estate is still high, so the index lost a little," said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. She expected the index to further rise after a few adjustments. Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp were the most traded on Thursday, gaining 1.59 percent on a volume of 9.5 million stocks. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 499.86 PREV. CLOSE 502.52 % CHANGE -0.53% HIGH 503.3 LOW 499.29 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.009 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.2 Change (%) 1-year 33.312 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)