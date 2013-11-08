HANOI, Nov 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.2 percent at the break on Friday, extending a fall caused by profit taking in the previous session, with banks leading the losers, analysts said. Shares of Hanoi-based VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender in terms of assets, fell the most, dropping 1.16 percent. Investors were trading in a moderate mode while waiting for supporting news after the market's several gains since late September with good liquidity, manager Nguyen Anh Tuan from FLC Securities said. Raising foreign holdings in Vietnamese firms pending regulatory body's approval would be among the news which could help lift the index beyond 505 points, he said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 498.85 PREV. CLOSE 499.86 % CHANGE -0.20% HIGH 500.47 LOW 498.33 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.122 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.048 Change (%) 1-year 31.231 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)