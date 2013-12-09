UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOI, Dec 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.45 percent at the break on Monday, boosted partly by buying of an exchange-traded fund, an analyst said. Last Friday the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded fund (ETF) said it would increase holding of Ma San Group and Danang Rubber Joint Stock Co and also add Petrovietnam Transportation Corp to its portfolio in the fourth-quarter restructuring. MSN shares rose 6.75 percent, DRC gained 1 percent, and PVT rose 3.23 percent by midday on Monday. But a 0.71-percent drop of stocks in dairy product maker Vinamilk kept the index from rising strongly. Two foreign funds would sell a combined 13.4 million VNM in the next month as they restructure portfolios, they said in statements filed via the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange last Friday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 512.4 PREV. CLOSE 510.12 % CHANGE 0.45% HIGH 514.13 LOW 511.85 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.512 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.268 Change (%) 1-year 32.262 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12 ($1=21,110 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources