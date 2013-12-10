HANOI, Dec 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.07 percent to close at 511.6 points on Tuesday, with gains in a few blue chips lifting the market despite selling in most stocks. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 0.78 percent, dairy product maker Vinamilk increased 0.7 percent and real estate firm Vingroup was up 0.7 percent. But most shares lost ground as the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded fund sold shares in its portfolio during the fourth-quarter restructuring, analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities said. Investors were cautious on the ETF's selling, so they sold stocks which have strong gains recently, Khoa added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 511.6 PREV. CLOSE 511.23 % CHANGE 0.07% HIGH 513.83 LOW 510.24 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.531 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.735 Change (%) 1-year 33.202 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)