HANOI, Dec 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 0.85 percent at the break on Wednesday, dragged by selling of an exchange-traded fund (ETF), an analyst said. The db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETF has been selling in its fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring, including shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings and real estate firm HAGL Co, said analyst Do Bao Ngoc at SeABank Securities. BVH dropped 1.75 percent and HAG fell 0.95 percent. The fund's selling also prompted investors to take profit or cut loss in several other shares, Ngoc added. About 70 percent of stocks on the exchange lost ground in the morning session on Wednesday, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 507.24 PREV. CLOSE 511.6 % CHANGE -0.85% HIGH 511.81 LOW 507.24 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.605 Change (%) 3-mnth 7.812 Change (%) 1-year 32.302 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)