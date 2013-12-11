HANOI, Dec 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 1.23 percent to close at 505.31 points on Wednesday due to fading hopes of a higher foreign ownership while a major trade deal has not been concluded, an analyst said. No government decision yet on raising the foreign holding ratio in listed firms, and countries around the Pacific Rim failing to end the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact this year have prompted investors to sell stocks, said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Ministers in Trans-Pacific trade talks said on Tuesday they had made 'substantial progress' during a meeting in Singapore but have not reached a final agreement. Falling shares outnumbered the gainers on Wednesday, and there was no strong gain by large-cap shares to pull the index back up as it happened in the past week, Nam said. A total of 201 shares lost ground out of 289 stocks listed on the exchange, Reuters data showed. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, led the fall, losing 1.54 percent, followed by Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank that dropped 1.8 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 505.31 PREV. CLOSE 511.6 % CHANGE -1.23% HIGH 511.81 LOW 504.9 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.605 Change (%) 3-mnth 7.812 Change (%) 1-year 32.302 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)