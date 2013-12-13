HANOI, Dec 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged
down on Friday on caution ahead of an exchange-traded fund's
plan to restructure its investment portfolio, analysts said.
The Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund is
expected to sell many of its stocks during its fourth-quarter
portfolio restructuring after announcing a review plan on
Saturday, analysts said.
The benchmark VN Index slipped 0.17 percent to close
at 506.06 on Friday.
Shares of Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank, real
estate firm Vingroup and top insurer Baoviet Holdings
have the largest proportions in the Market Vectors
Vietnam ETF's portfolio, Reuters data showed.
VCB fell 1.11 percent, VIC dropped 0.7 percent, and BVH lost
0.76 percent on Friday.
But the index is expected to not fall below its support
level of 503 points as the macro economy has been quite stable,
analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 506.06
PREV. CLOSE 506.92
% CHANGE -0.17%
HIGH 509.35
LOW 505.49
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.863
Change (%) 3-mnth 6.588
Change (%) 1-year 29.621
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)