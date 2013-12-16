HANOI, Dec 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.11 percent at midday as investors were cautious due to selling by an exchange-traded fund, an analyst said. The Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund will sell about 200 billion dong ($9.5 million) worth of Vietnamese shares during its fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring, analysts estimated. The fund's selling was foreseen by investors who have cautiously remained on the sidelines and reduced their buying in the past few weeks, said Nguyen Tuan, deputy manager at An Binh Securities. Real estate firm Vingroup lost the most, with its shares falling 1.41 percent, followed by food producer Ma San Group which fell 0.58 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 505.51 PREV. CLOSE 506.06 % CHANGE -0.11% HIGH 506.52 LOW 503.46 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.003 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.221 Change (%) 1-year 29.364 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)