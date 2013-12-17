HANOI, Dec 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN index
rose 0.72 percent on Tuesday on bargain hunting in cheap
stocks, after it fell to a one-month low on Monday, analysts
said.
Shares in real-estate firm Vingroup, which were
down 4.93 percent on Monday, jumped 3.7 percent to 70,000 dong
($3.32).
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank rose 1.13 percent,
partially reversing a five-day falling streak that saw the stock
losing 5.4 percent, Reuters data showed.
Market talk that the government would postpone its decision
on raising foreign holdings in listed firms to 60 percent from
the current 49 percent has prompted investors to book profits
over the past few sessions, analysts said.
The Vietnamese share market is also under short-term selling
pressure from two exchange-traded funds as they have been
restructuring their portfolios, which is due to end before Dec.
23, analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 505.67
PREV. CLOSE 502.04
% CHANGE 0.72%
HIGH 505.67
LOW 502.2
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.14
Change (%) 3-mnth 5.566
Change (%) 1-year 28.003
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12
($1=21,090 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)