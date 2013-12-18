HANOI, Dec 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost unchanged on Wednesday, edging up only 0.08 percent, as investors awaited more supportive news on the economy. PetroVietnam Gas and dairy products maker Vinamilk , the Vietnam's top two biggest firms by market capitalisation, fell 0.78 percent and 0.72 percent, respectively. The loss was partially capped by a 1.43 percent gain in property company Vingroup and a 0.37 percent rise in Vietcombank. Local investors have been waiting for foreign funds to finish their portfolio restructuring that will last until next week, before making any new investment decision, said Pham Dung Khanh, investment consultant at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 505.25 PREV. CLOSE 505.67 % CHANGE -0.08% HIGH 506.11 LOW 503.66 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.864 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.849 Change (%) 1-year 28.463 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Anand Basu)