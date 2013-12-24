HANOI, Dec 24 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.23 percent by midday on Tuesday as sentiment was cautious with investors waiting for companies' fourth-quarter results, an analyst said. Real estate firm Vingroup led the fall, dropping 1.43 percent, followed by Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank that dipped 0.74 percent. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings edged down 0.26 percent. The index is unlikely to surpass the resistance level of 513 this week as investors are waiting for the quarterly results of listed firms, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 507.49 PREV. CLOSE 508.68 % CHANGE -0.23% HIGH 509.54 LOW 505.9 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.601 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.176 Change (%) 1-year 28.202 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 396.57 24-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)