HANOI, Dec 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.24 percent on Wednesday in low trading volume with foreign investors away for the holiday, an analyst said. There were 73.6 million shares traded on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, while the trading volume in a five-day average was at 105 million, Reuters data showed. Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the fall, with shares dropping 0.73 percent, followed by real estate firm Vingroup losing 0.72 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 504.42 PREV. CLOSE 505.62 % CHANGE -0.24% HIGH 506.53 LOW 503.03 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.004 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.722 Change (%) 1-year 26.497 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 396.57 24-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Robert Birsel)