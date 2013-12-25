HANOI, Dec 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged down 0.24 percent on Wednesday in low trading
volume with foreign investors away for the holiday, an analyst
said.
There were 73.6 million shares traded on the Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange, while the trading volume in a five-day average
was at 105 million, Reuters data showed.
Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the fall, with
shares dropping 0.73 percent, followed by real estate firm
Vingroup losing 0.72 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 504.42
PREV. CLOSE 505.62
% CHANGE -0.24%
HIGH 506.53
LOW 503.03
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.004
Change (%) 3-mnth 4.722
Change (%) 1-year 26.497
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 396.57 24-Dec-12
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Robert Birsel)