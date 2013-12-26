HANOI, Dec 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.38 percent at the break on Thursday, lifted by
gains in some blue-chips.
PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed
firm, led the rise, with shares advancing 0.77 percent, followed
by real-estate company Vingroup, up 1.45 percent.
Steel producer Hoa Phat climbed 2.01 percent and
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank gained 0.75 percent.
However, the index is likely to fall slightly in the short
term when investors take profit on speculative stocks, the main
boost for the index over the past few weeks, said Nguyen Tuan,
deputy manager at An Binh Securities.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 506.36
PREV. CLOSE 504.42
% CHANGE 0.38%
HIGH 506.95
LOW 503.59
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.403
Change (%) 3-mnth 3.743
Change (%) 1-year 25.684
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 396.57 24-Dec-12
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)