HANOI, Dec 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.38 percent at the break on Thursday, lifted by gains in some blue-chips. PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, led the rise, with shares advancing 0.77 percent, followed by real-estate company Vingroup, up 1.45 percent. Steel producer Hoa Phat climbed 2.01 percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank gained 0.75 percent. However, the index is likely to fall slightly in the short term when investors take profit on speculative stocks, the main boost for the index over the past few weeks, said Nguyen Tuan, deputy manager at An Binh Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 506.36 PREV. CLOSE 504.42 % CHANGE 0.38% HIGH 506.95 LOW 503.59 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.403 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.743 Change (%) 1-year 25.684 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 396.57 24-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)